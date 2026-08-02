Albuquerque Concert Band: Songs From Your Favorite Musicals!

Songs from your favorite musicals! That's what you'll hear when the Albuquerque Concert Band performs the final concert of our 2026 summer concert season.

Please join us for this fun, outdoor concert at the NM Veterans Memorial Park! Bring fam and friends and get ready for an hour of great music!

Mr. Henry Estrada-Guest Conductor.

Free admission and open to the public

Wednesday, August 12th

7pm to 8pm

New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park

1100 Louisiana Blvd SE

www.abqband.org

Thank you to the City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department for sponsoring our concert!