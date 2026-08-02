Albuquerque Concert Band: Songs From Your Favorite Musicals!
Albuquerque Concert Band: Songs From Your Favorite Musicals!
Songs from your favorite musicals! That's what you'll hear when the Albuquerque Concert Band performs the final concert of our 2026 summer concert season.
Please join us for this fun, outdoor concert at the NM Veterans Memorial Park! Bring fam and friends and get ready for an hour of great music!
Mr. Henry Estrada-Guest Conductor.
Free admission and open to the public
Wednesday, August 12th
7pm to 8pm
New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park
1100 Louisiana Blvd SE
www.abqband.org
Thank you to the City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department for sponsoring our concert!
New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Albuquerque Concert Band
New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park
1100 Louisiana Blvd SEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87108