We are celebrating 100 years of Route 66 and 50 years of Pride in Albuquerque with documenting and sharing LGBTQ+ spaces and stories as well as planning for LGBTQ+ historical markers in Albuquerque and statewide.

Join us for Albuquerque LGBTQ+ Spaces & Stories Community Project - Community Panel with invited panelists Bunnie Cruse, Mattee Jim, Lazarus Lechter, Dr. Estevan Rael-Gálvez & Dr. PJ Sedillo on Tuesday, June 30 from 5:30-7:30pm at the International District Library, 7601 Central NE.

Contact christopher@togetherforbrothers.org for more information.

Donate at bit.ly/LGBTQ66ABQ with memo: LGBTQ66ABQ. Thanks for financial and other support from the Albuquerque Community Foundation, Albuquerque Museum, Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa, City of Albuquerque Arts and Culture, City of Albuquerque City Councilor Nicole Rogers and Transgender Resource Center.