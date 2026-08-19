Albuquerque Philosophy Collective Meeting
Albuquerque Philosophy Collective Meeting
The Albuquerque Philosophy Collective hosts their monthly meetings on the FUSION campus. This meeting is scheduled for Sunday, September 6, from 2–3:30 PM at FUSION | The Cell. All are welcome to come discuss the question, “Is race merely a social construction?”
The Albuquerque Philosophy Collective creates space for philosophical conversations outside the academy. Their goal is to rekindle philosophy in the public sphere. All are welcome, no matter your background in philosophy. Join them every first Sunday of the month at FUSION.
This is FREE and open to the public!
FUSION
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026
FUSION
700 1st St NWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87102
505.766.9412
info@fusionnm.org