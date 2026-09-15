Alias Brass - Presidential Chamber & World Music Series III

Described as “the only name for music innovation” by Martin Hackleman, formerly of the Empire and Canadian Brass, the Alias Brass Company, founded in 2013, is a collaboration of five uniquely talented artists and educators from across the nation. The Alias Brass Company’s performances are comprised of standards and original compositions, along with concepts that blend virtuosic musicianship with a high level of entertainment. From Baroque and Classical, to Jazz and Pop, the Alias Brass Company’s shows are “a sure-fire hit; chamber music of the future with something for everyone!”

The Alias Brass Company demonstrates their artistic range with an array of different shows that take audiences on an emotional journey by combining diverse elements of classical music, modern pop-culture, and all things in between to create an experience that is both engaging and exciting. Receiving critical acclaim for being captivating, diverse, and innovative, Alias Brass continues to dazzle audiences across North and South America.

Committed to promoting an image of music that is inclusive, the Alias Brass Company strives to fulfill their mission of ensuring that music remains sustainable and thriving in today’s society by presenting works that represent a variety of global styles, genders, and cultures. Through setting an example that powerful music can be created by and for anyone, Alias creates a gateway into classical music for future musicians and music lovers alike.

Members of the Alias Brass Company are true champions of music education dedicated to inspiring the next generation through wide-reaching and relevant workshops for young audiences. Alias is active throughout the school year providing clinics, master classes, and demonstrations to young musicians and non-musicians alike, focusing on innovation, creativity, technique, and expression through music.

For the rest of the information check our website at https://www.nmt.edu/pas/