Alice in Wonderland by International Ballet Stars and Romero Britto in Albuquerque, NM

Following acclaimed, sold-out runs across North America, International Ballet Stars returns with Alice in Wonderland, a world premiere production designed in collaboration with pop art icon, Romero Britto - and it's coming to The Kiva Auditorium, Albuquerque, NM for One Night Only, on Saturday, April 10th at 7:00 pm!

A spectacular World Premiere production, Alice in Wonderland reimagines Lewis Carroll's beloved story through a bold, wildly imaginative artistic vision - featuring breathtaking sets and costumes designed in collaboration with world-renowned artist Romero Britto. This one-of-a-kind production pushes the boundaries of classical ballet, blending the elegance of world-class cast with the visual spectacle of Broadway-style theatrical design, and the vibrant energy of pop art. The result is a new form of live entertainment that amazes, surprises, and transports audiences into a world unlike anything they've seen on stage.

Each scene explodes with immersive visuals, extraordinary characters, and the grace and power of an international cast of ballet stars representing leading ballet traditions from around the world, including Spain, Brazil, Poland, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Georgia, Iceland, Japan, Moldova, Romania, Belarus, Armenia, Mongolia, and Albania. With its sophisticated storytelling, bold visual design, and captivating performances, Alice in Wonderland enchants children and adults alike.

Visual Design: Romero Britto, one of the most licensed and collected living artists in the world. His work has been featured in over 100 countries. Romero Britto has collaborated with major global brands, including Disney, Coca-Cola, Bentley, and Absolut. Romero Britto designed artwork for major global events, such as the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics.

Artistic Direction: Artem Yachmennikov, Former-Premier of San Francisco and Dutch National Ballet, Vaganova Ballet Academy Graduate, Producer of International Ballet Stars.

Set to the exquisite music of Claude Debussy, this dazzling production unfolds in 2 Acts - 2 hours and 15 minutes total, including a 20-minute intermission.

Recommended for ages 3 and up - the perfect family event and a must-see cultural experience.

For more info on the cast and FAQ, visit: internationalballetstars.com

URLs:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3783509-0?pid=6371

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3783509-2?pid=6371

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3783509-3?pid=6371

Price:

General Admission: USD 45.00

Category: Arts | Performing Arts

Date and Time: 10th April 2027 at 7:00 pm to 9:10 pm

Venue details: Kiva Auditorium, 401 2nd Street Northwest, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87102, United States