& Juliet
& Juliet
Broadway's most fun hit musical, & Juliet, flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.
Popejoy Hall
$57-$162
07:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every day through Nov 08, 2026.
Event Supported By
Popejoy Presents
(505) 277-9771
customerservice@popejoypresents.com
Popejoy Hall
203 Cornell Dr NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-8010
customerservice@popejoypresents.com