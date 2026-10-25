An Artistic Lens into the Mechanical World of Kibbey Couse opens November 13 at Couse Sharp Historic Site to showcase the work of Jennifer Neil. Her works constitute our first exhibition based on the objects at Couse-Sharp Historic Site entrusted to posterity by the inventor, who was the son of the painter Eanger Irving Couse and Virginia Walker Couse.

“Jennifer Neil is one of our first artists in residence, and we could not be more thrilled about her engagement with Kibbey’s story and her deep reflections on the beauty inherent in the form and function of its mechanical manifestations,” said Davison Koenig, executive director and curator.