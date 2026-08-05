Annual Global Summit on Animal Science and Veterinary Medicine (AGSASVM2027)

AGSASVM2027 will provide a dynamic platform for sharing cutting-edge research, clinical practices, emerging technologies, and sustainable solutions related to animal health, livestock production, veterinary care, animal nutrition, zoonotic diseases, biotechnology, and animal welfare. The conference will feature keynote presentations, scientific sessions, workshops, poster presentations, and networking opportunities designed to encourage global collaboration and knowledge exchange.

The summit offers an excellent opportunity for participants to connect with international experts, explore future research collaborations, and contribute to the advancement of veterinary and animal sciences. We warmly welcome all delegates to join us in Brussels for this inspiring scientific gathering.

