The Annual Global Summit on Neuroscience, Psychology, and Brain Disorders will be held March 08–10, 2027 in Barcelona, Spain. This international meeting aims to bring together researchers, clinicians, and professionals working across neuroscience, psychology, psychiatry, and neurology to discuss recent developments in brain science.

AGSNEURO2027 will highlight current research findings, clinical advancements, and interdisciplinary approaches related to brain health and cognitive function. Topics will include studies on neurological disorders, mental health research, emerging therapeutic strategies, and evolving perspectives in psychological and neurological care. The summit provides a platform for participants to share research outcomes, exchange ideas, and explore opportunities for collaboration.

The program will feature keynote lectures, scientific sessions, panel discussions, and interactive workshops led by experienced researchers and professionals. These sessions are designed to encourage thoughtful discussion and academic exchange among participants from diverse backgrounds.

Whether you are involved in research, clinical practice, or related industries, AGSNEURO2027 offers an opportunity to engage with colleagues, learn about current studies, and contribute to ongoing discussions in neuroscience and brain health.

