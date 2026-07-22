Annual Global Summit on Waste management, Biofuels and Circular Economy
Annual Global Summit on Waste management, Biofuels and Circular Economy
The 2nd Annual Global Summit on Waste Management, Bioenergy and Circular Economy (AGSWBC2027) will be held from September 15–17, 2027, in Rome, Italy. This premier international summit will bring together researchers, academics, industry experts, policymakers, and environmental professionals to explore the latest advancements in waste management, bioenergy, and circular economy practices.
Rome, Italy
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 15 Sep 2027
Rome, Italy
Rome, ItalyRome, Alabama 00118
climatechange@urforum.org