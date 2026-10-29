Artisan Craft Fair
Artisan Craft Fair
Discover unique, handcrafted treasures created with care and creativity by local Girl Scouts. From handmade crafts and seasonal gifts to delightful treats, every purchase supports Girl Scouts as they learn, lead, and grow through entrepreneurship.
Join us for a day of shopping, community, and celebrating the talent of our future leaders! 🌿💚
Explore Academy School
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails
5053431040
customercare@nmgirlscouts.org
Artist Group Info
kmontoya@nmgirlscouts.org
Explore Academy School
6600 Gulton Ct NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87109-3404