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Artisan Craft Fair

Artisan Craft Fair

Discover unique, handcrafted treasures created with care and creativity by local Girl Scouts. From handmade crafts and seasonal gifts to delightful treats, every purchase supports Girl Scouts as they learn, lead, and grow through entrepreneurship.

Join us for a day of shopping, community, and celebrating the talent of our future leaders! 🌿💚

Explore Academy School
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails
5053431040
customercare@nmgirlscouts.org
https://www.nmgirlscouts.org/familyfitfunfest

Artist Group Info

kmontoya@nmgirlscouts.org
Explore Academy School
6600 Gulton Ct NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109-3404