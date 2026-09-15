Artist Talk with Marietta Patricia Leis

Artist Marietta Patricia Leis shares the themes and concepts that inspired the work seen in Breathing Lessons. Join us in person on October 15 at 5:30 pm, or watch online via Zoom: https://nmsu.zoom.us/j/84531192379.

Born in Newark, New Jersey in 1938 and raised in East Orange, Marietta Patricia Leis’s early memories of her grandmother’s gardens continue to shape her sensitivity to hue and atmosphere. After studying dance and painting in New York and Los Angeles, she moved to New Mexico in 1982 to pursue an MFA at the University of New Mexico. There, she developed a visual language that merged drawing, photography, and constructed forms with an interest in public art, education, and mentorship. Leis has exhibited extensively and her artworks can be found in the permanent collections of institutions around the world, including Haegeumgang Theme Museum in South Korea; Fundación Valparaíso, Mojacar, Spain; Rothko Museum, Daugavpils, Latvia; Museo d’Arte Contemporanea - Pinacoteca di Teora, Italy; and the Harwood Museum, Taos, NM.

