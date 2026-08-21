Artscrawl reception for The Architecture of Beauty – Works by Prominent NM Artists

Please join us for our art opening and fundraiser for the Architecture of Beauty – Works by Prominent NM Artists, curated by Regina Held, featuring 300 works from painting to photography and realism to abstraction by 14 well-known New Mexico artists.

40% of each art sale is tax-deductible and goes to the New Mexico Cancer Center Foundation supporting our patients’ non-medical needs during their battle with cancer. A special fundraiser with food truck, door prizes, snacks and live music by the “Cheap Adobies” in collaboration with the Albuquerque Folk Festival.

Free event and free parking.

Participating artists: Lisa Avila, John Bumkens, George Cannon, Madelin Coit, Joan Findley-Perls, Jaci Fischer, Norm Gagne, George H Hayes III, Ken Killebrew, Julia Lambright, Rhonda Spidell, Harriette Tsosie, Alice Webb, Juan Wijngaard. Also showing new work by gallery artists Robert Anderson, Travis Black, David Estes, Cecilia Jaramillo, Susan Lemmon, Dan Little and selected pieces from private collections

The art exhibition runs through November 20, 2026. After the public reception, gallery visits are by appointment only, regina@gallerywithacause.org

