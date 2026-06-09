The Quantum Portal Bookstore

presents

Authors Out Loud

Join us for readings and a panel discussion featuring some of Albuquerque's most celebrated LGBTQ+ authors, followed by an informal reception where you can meet the panel and get personalized, signed copies of their work. No admission charge.

Novelist Lynn C. Miller will read from her latest novel, The Surrogate, and moderate the panel discussion.

She will be joined by:

Cynthia Sylvester, author of the Half White Album and many published short stories.

Minrose Gwin, whose latest novel, Beautiful Dreamer, won The Foreward Review's Indie 2024 Gold Medal and the 2024 NM Book Award for Historical Fiction.

Gency Brown, author of A Right Fine Life and Light in the Dark Forest.

P.J. Sedillo, professor and champion of LGBTQ+ and gifted students and the author of If These T-Shirts Could Talk, a 50-year history of Albuquerque PRIDE.