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Bad Mouth Words and Music: Mutual Aid

Bad Mouth Words and Music: Mutual Aid

Join us for the next Bad Mouth Series of Words and Music, coming up on May 23rd, 2026.
Doors open at 6:30, show starts at 7pm.
q-Staff theater, 400 Broadway Blvd. SE 87102.
Parking available along Broadway and in the neighborhood behind the theater.
Featuring Santa Fe writers Jon Davis, Kyce Bello, and Tina Carlson, with music by Gunsafe!
There will be snacks and beverages (included with entrance) and books and music available to purchase.

Donations will go to support Albuquerque Mutual Aid.

More information at our website: https://www.badmouthburque.com/

Q-staff Theater
$5-20 donations appreciated
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bad Mouth Series of Words and Music
badmouthreadingseries@gmail.com
https://badmouthreadingseries.wordpress.com/

Artist Group Info

Jon Davis
jdavissimo@me.com
https://www.jondavispoet.com/
Q-staff Theater
400 Broadway blvd se
albuquerque, 87102
505-241-9716
stimmstaffer@yahoo.com
htp://www.q-staff.com