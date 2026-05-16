Bad Mouth Words and Music: Mutual Aid

Join us for the next Bad Mouth Series of Words and Music, coming up on May 23rd, 2026.

Doors open at 6:30, show starts at 7pm.

q-Staff theater, 400 Broadway Blvd. SE 87102.

Parking available along Broadway and in the neighborhood behind the theater.

Featuring Santa Fe writers Jon Davis, Kyce Bello, and Tina Carlson, with music by Gunsafe!

There will be snacks and beverages (included with entrance) and books and music available to purchase.

Donations will go to support Albuquerque Mutual Aid.

More information at our website: https://www.badmouthburque.com/