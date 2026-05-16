Bad Mouth Words and Music: Mutual Aid
Bad Mouth Words and Music: Mutual Aid
Join us for the next Bad Mouth Series of Words and Music, coming up on May 23rd, 2026.
Doors open at 6:30, show starts at 7pm.
q-Staff theater, 400 Broadway Blvd. SE 87102.
Parking available along Broadway and in the neighborhood behind the theater.
Featuring Santa Fe writers Jon Davis, Kyce Bello, and Tina Carlson, with music by Gunsafe!
There will be snacks and beverages (included with entrance) and books and music available to purchase.
Donations will go to support Albuquerque Mutual Aid.
More information at our website: https://www.badmouthburque.com/
Q-staff Theater
$5-20 donations appreciated
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Event Supported By
Bad Mouth Series of Words and Music
badmouthreadingseries@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Jon Davis
jdavissimo@me.com
Q-staff Theater
400 Broadway blvd sealbuquerque, 87102
505-241-9716
stimmstaffer@yahoo.com