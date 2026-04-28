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Baile de Cascarones

Baile de Cascarones

The 86th annual Baile de Cascarones.
Come and join us in a night of fun and dancing to the music of the Reflections, who will be playing all the great Northern New Mexico music, plus some dances brought to New Mexico from Spain.

Santa Fe Community Convention Center
$25 per couple, $15 per person, $2 ages 6-17
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

La Sociedad Folklorica de Santa Fe

Artist Group Info

Reflections
Santa Fe Community Convention Center
201 W. Marcy St.
Santa Fe , New Mexico 87501