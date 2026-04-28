Baile de Cascarones
Baile de Cascarones
The 86th annual Baile de Cascarones.
Come and join us in a night of fun and dancing to the music of the Reflections, who will be playing all the great Northern New Mexico music, plus some dances brought to New Mexico from Spain.
Santa Fe Community Convention Center
$25 per couple, $15 per person, $2 ages 6-17
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
La Sociedad Folklorica de Santa Fe
Artist Group Info
Reflections
Santa Fe Community Convention Center
201 W. Marcy St.Santa Fe , New Mexico 87501