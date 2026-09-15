Since exploding onto the Colorado scene in 2021, the four women of the supergroup Big Richard have been on a wild ride. Although they showed up to their first gig armed with homemade puff paint t-shirts, a load of crass jokes, and all dressed intentionally like Stevie Nicks, from the first few notes of their tight vocal harmonies, dazzling string virtuosity, and clever arrangements, no one had any choice but to take them seriously.

Determined to be more than a one-night stand, Big Richard hit the road. They slapped as hard as possible on the festival circuit, worked up their stamina on nationwide headlining tours, and left a wake of die-hard Big Richard Heads across the country swooning for their honest songwriting, chilling vocals, and fiddle-driven barn-burners.

Fueled by a steady diet of gas station snacks, Big Richard is currently touring their debut full-length studio album Girl Dinner, following a whirlwind year that included performances on PBS' the Cavern Sessions, NPR's World Cafe, Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Delfest, Bourbon and Beyond, Jam Cruise, and New Year's Eve at the Ryman in Nashville.

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