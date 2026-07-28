Book Launch Party: Native Visual Sovereignty -- Readings + Performances

Performances, Readings, Creative Workshop, Music, Food, and More!

We’re celebrating Indian Theater in August! Join us for an afternoon of performances, readings, and a festive gathering for the official book launch of Native Visual Sovereignty: A Reader on Art and Performance, the exhibition publication of Indian Theater. More than an exhibition catalogue, this reader is a compendium of critical texts, newly commissioned essays, oral histories, artist notes, and documents that explore the origins of the Self-Determination Era and its current modes of artistic expression. Edited by Candice Hopkins, curator of Indian Theater: Native Performance, Art, and Self-Determination since 1969, currently on view at SITE SANTA FE through September 7, 2026

Schedule

11–2 PM — Artist Performance: White Carver by Nicholas Galanin, performed by David Schimpff

11–2 PM — Karma Star Bead Workshop: with Tara Evonne Trudell and Radio Free Alcatraz

12:30 PM — Artist Performance: Erica Lord (Iñupiaq/Athabascan) in Artifact Piece, Revisited

1:30 PM — Auditorium doors open

2 PM — Readings and Performances! From contributors to Native Visual Sovereignty, including artists Cannupa Hanska Luger (Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara, Lakota), Kent Monkman (Cree Member of Fisher River Cree Nation in Treaty 5 Territory [Manitoba]), Jolene Rickard (Skarù·ręʔ/Tuscarora Nation, Hodinöhsö:ni Confederacy), Eric-Paul Riege (Diné). With Candice Hopkins (citizen of Carcross/Tagish First Nation) and Brandee Caoba

3:15 PM — Artist Performance: Eric-Paul Riege performance of olo lol olo lol olo [2]: LINES____góó in the galleries to follow readings

3:30–5 PM — Gathering and Music! Mocktails by Little Happy Hour and food by The Pantry available throughout the event