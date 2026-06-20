CHARLOTTE JACKSON FINE ART presents

Pard Morrison: Everlove

July 3 - August 1, 2026

Opening reception with the artist on Friday, July 3 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

554 S. Guadalupe in the Railyard Art District

The language of Pard Morrison's painted sculptures, whether the columns, cubes, or the stacked box wall piece included in this exhibition, is a complex interplay of minimal elements. There is the architectural nature of these 3/16" plate aluminum pieces, precisely cut and welded into geometric volumes. There is the juxtaposition of this industrial fabrication with the fact that, as the viewer notices on close inspection - the myriad colors of industrial Flouronar paint across the surface have been applied by hand. The marks of Morrison's brushwork remain visible, belying that veneer of industrial "perfection" that they may seem to have from a distance. The colors themselves are painted across the surfaces as if the sculpture was a canvas in elaborate patterns of shapes and bands and puzzle pieces.

Each of these aspects of the work can be taken in turn, but the magic truly happens when the viewer begins to take in the relationships between all these disparate aspects, to see the whole. Everlove offers the viewer a chance to slow down. To see differently. To begin to learn a language made of color and shape, of space and light. To feel the significance of the human hand amid a world of tech and noise. As Morrison says: "I believe that mark making is a form of prayer. My work is an accumulation of prayers."