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Chatter @ Socorro - Presidential Chamber & World Music Series IV

Chatter @ Socorro - Presidential Chamber & World Music Series IV

Chatter’s mission is creative, approachable, and authentic musical experiences. Chatter performs in unconventional, intimate venues and offers adventurous programming, interweaving new and traditional classical music. Chatter offers engagement between musicians and audience, plus challenging opportunities for professional musicians. Chatter brings music and poetry together every week, and brings youth to the stage and to the audience.

Ensemble Music New Mexico is the 501(c)(3) not-for-profit parent organization of Chatter and its four performance series. On a chilly evening in December 2002, Chatter – A Chamber Ensemble was created by violinist/Associate Concertmaster of the NMSO, David Felberg, and cellist/composer Eric Walters (1968-2016). Its purpose was to perform concerts featuring contemporary repertoire and promoting the use of unusual instrumentations.

NM Tech Performing Arts Series: Macey Center Theater
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 22 Apr 2027
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Event Supported By

New Mexico Tech Performing Arts Series
575-835-5688
pas@nmt.edu
http://nmt.edu/pas

Artist Group Info

Chatter ABQ
https://www.chatterabq.org/
NM Tech Performing Arts Series: Macey Center Theater
909 Olive Lane
Socorro, New Mexico 87801
575-835-5688
pas@nmt.edu
nmt.edu/pas