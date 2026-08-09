Chimayó and Los Luceros Day Trip

Join expert guide, Don Usner, for an in-depth tour of Chimayó’s historic Plaza del Cerro and Santuario. The day will conclude with a visit to the 148-acre estate at Los Luceros Historic Site, north of Alcalde. Ticket includes admission and all guide fees to Harwood Museum, Chimayó Museum, and Los Luceros . Guests are responsible for their own transportation and lunch.

Information about your tour guide, Don Usner, can be found at the Harwood Museum of Art website.

*Please Note: This is an off-site event, meet at Harwood Museum of Art if you would like to leave as a group caravan to this off-site location. Call ahead for details.

Image: Los Luceros, NM. Photo by H. Sage Goodwin, 1920 – 1930? Palace of the Governors Photo Archives, New Mexico History Museum.