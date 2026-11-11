Frustrated by her fading popularity, country music star Paisley Jo Pickens leaves Nashville behind and heads home for Christmas to her parents’ catfish cafe in a small Southern town on the banks of the Tennessee River. Hoping to reconnect with her roots and rediscover herself, she brings along her uptight Yankee manager, who is less than thrilled about trading the bright lights of Nashville for small-town Southern living.

As Paisley Jo reconnects with a colorful cast of quirky characters from her past, her manager finds himself hopelessly out of his element. What follows is a hilarious mix of Southern shenanigans, unexpected surprises, and a little Christmas chaos.

This brand-new, all-original musical features lovable characters and plenty of down-home humor. Christmas at the Catfish Cafe is a musical comedy about finding your way home and discovering what really matters.