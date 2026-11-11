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Christmas At The Catfish Cafe

Christmas At The Catfish Cafe

Frustrated by her fading popularity, country music star Paisley Jo Pickens leaves Nashville behind and heads home for Christmas to her parents’ catfish cafe in a small Southern town on the banks of the Tennessee River. Hoping to reconnect with her roots and rediscover herself, she brings along her uptight Yankee manager, who is less than thrilled about trading the bright lights of Nashville for small-town Southern living.

As Paisley Jo reconnects with a colorful cast of quirky characters from her past, her manager finds himself hopelessly out of his element. What follows is a hilarious mix of Southern shenanigans, unexpected surprises, and a little Christmas chaos.

This brand-new, all-original musical features lovable characters and plenty of down-home humor. Christmas at the Catfish Cafe is a musical comedy about finding your way home and discovering what really matters.

First Baptist Church of Rio Rancho
$15
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Dec 05, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

First Baptist Church of Rio Rancho
505-892-1323
dstout@fbcrr.com
www.fbcrr.com
First Baptist Church of Rio Rancho
3906 19th Ave SE
Rio Rancho, New Mexico 87124
505-892-1323
dstout@fbcrr.com
https://www.fbcrr.com/dinnertheater