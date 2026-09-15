Spending a winter day creating arts and crafts projects is the aim of the annual Community Arts Party! This free event at Socorro Community Center, the Finley Gym, brings together all ages.

According to PAS Director Dana Chavez, the Community Arts Party is a great way for the university to connect with the Socorro community, and she looks forward to the interactions between students, faculty members and arts enthusiasts.

“We’re looking forward to engaging with crafters of all ages,” she said. “We encourage entire families to attend and get involved with the projects. It’s free and it’s fun.”

"This year we are hoping to add a few STEM focused projects! So, if you have a project you would like to present please contact us at pas@nmt.edu."

Hands-on Arts workshops usually included: pinback buttons, Mr. Squiggly color pages, cork boats, cornhusk dolls, decoupage jars, dream catchers, flower fairies, magnets, mono prints, ojos, sand art, scratch art, swirling colors, tile painting, treasure boxes, valentines, whimsical wire wonders, koinobori, tie dye and more.

Volunteers also are always needed and welcome at the event. People to run a project, helpers and set-up the day before and clean-up at the end of day, and trucks to move supplies. Please email pas@nmt.edu if you can help.