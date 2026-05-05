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Community Expressions Inclusive Arts Festival

Community Expressions Inclusive Arts Festival

WHAT:
ADAC Community Expressions Inclusive Arts Festival & Fundraiser,
with the one and only Ken Medema! Supporting ADAC arts programs!
WHERE:
St. John's United Methodist Church Family Life Center and classrooms.
WHEN:
10:00am-3:00pm FREE Art Show with FREE workshops provided by amazing artisans and instructors. *Free all day
5:00-8:30pm Dinner and Variety Showing Starring Ken Medema and a variety of sensational artist performances. *28 dollars per person (ask us if you want a ticket and can't afford it --- info@adacnm.org or 505-451-4175)
WHY?
We are fundraising to expand ADAC's programming and find a new full-time space where we can do ADA Cafes daily, classes, workshops, more Open Mics, a theater company, art shows, expressive arts therapies, and much much more! Help us get there!
Go to www.adacnm.org for variety show tickets to become a sponsor! Or call/text 505-451-4175.

St John's United Methodist Church
craft fair is free, sales booths are free, banquet is $29
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ADAC Albuquerque Disability Arts Collaborative
505.451.4175
info@adacnm.org
https://adacnm.org/
St John's United Methodist Church
2626 Arizona St NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110
505-883-9717
https://www.stjohns-abq.org/