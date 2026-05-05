WHAT:

ADAC Community Expressions Inclusive Arts Festival & Fundraiser,

with the one and only Ken Medema! Supporting ADAC arts programs!

WHERE:

St. John's United Methodist Church Family Life Center and classrooms.

WHEN:

10:00am-3:00pm FREE Art Show with FREE workshops provided by amazing artisans and instructors. *Free all day

5:00-8:30pm Dinner and Variety Showing Starring Ken Medema and a variety of sensational artist performances. *28 dollars per person (ask us if you want a ticket and can't afford it --- info@adacnm.org or 505-451-4175)

WHY?

We are fundraising to expand ADAC's programming and find a new full-time space where we can do ADA Cafes daily, classes, workshops, more Open Mics, a theater company, art shows, expressive arts therapies, and much much more! Help us get there!

Go to www.adacnm.org for variety show tickets to become a sponsor! Or call/text 505-451-4175.

