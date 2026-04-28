Community Expressions Inclusive Arts Festival

ADAC, Albuquerque Disability Arts Collective, is sponsoring an arts and crafts fair featuring the work of adults who have disabilities. Workshops, movies, storytelling, music, and many other activities will also take place. Tickets to the art show are free, and vending is also free. Family friendly and disability friendly fun from 10:00-3:00. From 5:00-8:00 there is a banquet catered by a local chef and featuring a variety show and silent auction. Tickets are 28.00, with funds being used to support ADAC’s regularly held classes, coffee shops and other events held in our community for adults who have disabilities.