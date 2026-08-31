Compassion, Generosity, and Grace in the Aftermath of 9/11: 25th Anniversary
Compassion, Generosity, and Grace in the Aftermath of 9/11: 25th Anniversary
The aftermath of the 2001 World Trade Center attack brought the separate lives of Regina Ress, a New Yorker living in Greenwich Village, and Flo Yepa, a Jemez Pueblo elder teaching in New Mexico, together against all odds.
Sounding like a demon from hell, the shock waves from a low flying plane rattled Regina's appartment in Lower Manhattan just before it plunged into the World Trade Center's North Tower. Though these women were separated by over 2000 mile a remarkable coincidence connected their individual and distant lives.
The hijackers thought only of unleashing terror! Instead, what Regina and Flo witnessedwas a tidal wave of Compassion, Generosity, and Grace.
Covenant Presbyterian Church
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Albuquerque Folk Festival
505-507-9915
sponsors@abqfolkfest.org
Artist Group Info
Regina Ress
storytellerrress@aol.com
Covenant Presbyterian Church
9315 Candelaria Rd NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87112