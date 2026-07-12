Crayons and Canapés 2026

Join Christina Kent Early Childhood Center at The Rail Yards for an incredible evening of community, cuisine, and care (for the 21+ crowd). Crayons & Canapés brings together local chefs in a spirited culinary competition, accompanied by live music from The High Desert Playboys, live and silent auctions supporting Albuquerque's longest-standing childcare center, and beer and wine from our generous local vendors. All of this and more are included with general admission.

VIP admission provides early entry for a cocktail hour, tasty hors d'oeuvres, and an art exhibition featuring Christina Kent alumni.

For more info and to register for this event, visit christinakent.org/crayonsncanapes.

Special Thanks to our Premier Sponsor and long-time supporter, Southwest Capital Bank.