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Crayons and Canapés 2026

Crayons and Canapés 2026

Join Christina Kent Early Childhood Center at The Rail Yards for an incredible evening of community, cuisine, and care (for the 21+ crowd). Crayons & Canapés brings together local chefs in a spirited culinary competition, accompanied by live music from The High Desert Playboys, live and silent auctions supporting Albuquerque's longest-standing childcare center, and beer and wine from our generous local vendors. All of this and more are included with general admission.

VIP admission provides early entry for a cocktail hour, tasty hors d'oeuvres, and an art exhibition featuring Christina Kent alumni.

For more info and to register for this event, visit christinakent.org/crayonsncanapes.

Special Thanks to our Premier Sponsor and long-time supporter, Southwest Capital Bank.

The Rail Yards
$65 Gen Admission, $100 VIP Admission
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Christina Kent Early Childhood Center
505-242-0557
sondra@christinakent.org
christinakent.org

Artist Group Info

High Desert Playboys
sarahlmagers@gmail.com
https://www.highdesertplayboys.com/
The Rail Yards
777 1st St SW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
(505) 600-1109
railyardsmarket@gmail.com
http://railyardsmarket.org/