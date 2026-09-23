Dana Goldberg’s Southwest FunnyFest

After a six-year hiatus, nationally headlining queer comedian (and ABQ native) Dana Goldberg is reviving her signature live event: The Southwest FunnyFest. Dana is bringing a powerhouse lineup of LGBTQ+ comedians – including Erin Foley (Comedy Central, Conan), Jared Goldstein (Black Mirror, St. Denis Medical, JFL New Faces), and James Tom (Netflix, HBO Max, JFL New Faces) – to Albuquerque for a one-night-only homecoming that blends comedy, community, and impact.

Join Dana and friends at Albuquerque’s historic KiMo Theatre on Friday, October 9, 2026. Proceeds will help benefit Equality New Mexico!

