Dana Goldberg’s Southwest FunnyFest
Dana Goldberg’s Southwest FunnyFest
After a six-year hiatus, nationally headlining queer comedian (and ABQ native) Dana Goldberg is reviving her signature live event: The Southwest FunnyFest. Dana is bringing a powerhouse lineup of LGBTQ+ comedians – including Erin Foley (Comedy Central, Conan), Jared Goldstein (Black Mirror, St. Denis Medical, JFL New Faces), and James Tom (Netflix, HBO Max, JFL New Faces) – to Albuquerque for a one-night-only homecoming that blends comedy, community, and impact.
Join Dana and friends at Albuquerque’s historic KiMo Theatre on Friday, October 9, 2026. Proceeds will help benefit Equality New Mexico!
KiMo Theatre
$30-$75
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
Dana Goldberg