Disrupting the Path: Navigating Chaos for New Mexico Nonprofits

Hey New Mexico nonprofits! RSVP NOW for a free, virtual meet-up to connect and share resources and work through the ongoing chaos of this year, together.

Gather with like minds to:

• Not feel alone in the tumult

• Build meaningful connections across the state

• Share and gain knowledge

• Enhance your skills with real-world, actionable strategies

• Tackle common challenges with the collective wisdom of the community

Hosted by Prospera Partners, this community of practice will be focused on taking action on the solutions laid out in “A New Way for New Mexico Nonprofits,” released 6/2026.

Happening 12 noon MDT the 3rd Thursday of each month August through December:

• August 20

• September 17

• October 15

• November 19

• December 17

While Disrupting the Path: Navigating Chaos for NM Nonprofits is free, please register at prosperapartners.org/big-events to hold your spot!

Generously supported by the Mind the Gap Fund and Donor Fund for Democracy, this event is part of BIG – Bold Impact for Good, a fiscally sponsored program of the nonprofit Community Ventures. Presented in partnership with New Mexico Thrives, an ally member of the National Council of Nonprofits

