Episcopal Consecration

Rev. Timothy Donovan, rector of Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, The Liberal Catholic Church, in Rio Rancho, will be consecrated to the Episcopate, Saturday, June 27, at 10 a.m. at the church, 1701 Tulip Road SE.

The Most Rev. Christian Schoch, Presiding Archbishop of the Liberal Catholic Church, will travel from Paris, France, to serve as the Consecrator. He will be assisted by the Rt. Rev. William S.H. Downey, Regionary Archbishop for the Province of the United States, and by the Rt. Rev. Charles Lindor M'Beri, Auxiliary Bishop for France.

A member of Our Lady Queen of Angels since 2005, Bishop-Elect Donovan was ordained to the priesthood in 2008 and assumed the duties of Rector of the parish in 2016.

Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish in 1994 by the late Very Rev. Canon Milton Shaw. Rev. Shaw celebrated the first Holy Eucharist in the current location on Easter Sunday, 2002.

Like all services in The Liberal Catholic Church, the Consecration Eucharist is open to the public.