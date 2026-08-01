Join Harwood Education Staff for an in-depth look at Unearthing Futures / Desenterrando Futuros on this guided one-hour exhibition tour. Tour is included with admission, but we suggest at least a $5 per person donation for joining the tour.

We request advance notice for groups of 10 or more. Learn more about our group admission and private tour program on our website.

Image: Joanna Keane Lopez, Clay Song, 2022, adobe, land sourced colored clays, mica.