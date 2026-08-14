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Exhibition Tour

Exhibition Tour

Join Harwood Education Staff for an in-depth look at Unearthing Futures / Desenterrando Futuros on this guided one-hour exhibition tour. Tour is included with admission, but we suggest at least a $5 per person donation for joining the tour.

We request advance notice for groups of 10 or more. Learn more about our group admission and private tour program at the Harwood Museum of Art website.

Image: Joanna Keane Lopez, Clay Song, 2022, adobe, land sourced colored clays, mica.

Harwood Museum of Art
$5
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Harwood Museum of Art
575-758-9826
info@harwoodmuseum.org
harwoodmuseum.org
Harwood Museum of Art
238 Ledoux Street
Taos, New Mexico 87571
info@harwoodmuseum.com
https://harwoodmuseum.org/