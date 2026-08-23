Fall’s Cornucopia Potluck

Join us around the table for Fall’s Cornucopia, a community potluck celebrating the abundance of the season.

Bring a wholesome dish to share, along with the extra fruits, vegetables, herbs, seeds, or other garden abundance you won’t use yourself. We’ll share a meal, swap the harvest, and talk about preserving the season through canning and pickling.

Please bring your own plates, bowls and utensils, plus a few reusable containers for leftovers and garden goodies to take home. In keeping with the spirit of the evening, please don’t bring disposable or plastic items. Compostable natural materials are welcome, but no plastic compostables.

We’ll have our little green bucket on hand with one goal: nothing from our gathering goes to the landfill.

Come with food, come with abundance, and leave with something from someone else’s garden.

Please RSVP to hostcraftproducts@gmail.com so we can set the table for the right number of guests.