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First Fridays at The Harwood

First Fridays at The Harwood

Join us from 4pm to 7pm on the first Friday of every month for special programming and pay-what-you-wish extended hours at the museum!

Please check the Harwood Museum of Art website for this month's activities.

Harwood Museum of Art
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every month on Friday through Nov 06, 2026.

Event Supported By

The Harwood Museum of Art
575-758-9826
info@harwoodmuseum.org
harwoodmuseum.org
Harwood Museum of Art
238 Ledoux Street
Taos, New Mexico 87571
info@harwoodmuseum.com
https://harwoodmuseum.org/