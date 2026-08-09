First Fridays at The Harwood
First Fridays at The Harwood
Join us from 4pm to 7pm on the first Friday of every month for special programming and pay-what-you-wish extended hours at the museum!
Please check the Harwood Museum of Art website for this month's activities.
Harwood Museum of Art
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every month on Friday through Nov 06, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Harwood Museum of Art
575-758-9826
info@harwoodmuseum.org
Harwood Museum of Art
238 Ledoux StreetTaos, New Mexico 87571
info@harwoodmuseum.com