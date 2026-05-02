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Foxy Festival

Foxy Festival

Foxy Festival is a community celebration of arts, music, wellness, and culture at the historic Albuquerque Rail Yards. The event features live performances, local vendors, healing practitioners, food trucks, family activities, and programming that highlights New Mexico creativity and community pride.

The Rail Yards
$20-$48
03:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Third Soul Events
5052694765
Michelle@thirdsoulevents.com

Artist Group Info

Flor de Toloache
mirabalmichelle@gmail.com
https://thirdsoulevents.com/foxy-festival
The Rail Yards
777 1st St SW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
(505) 600-1109
railyardsmarket@gmail.com
http://railyardsmarket.org/