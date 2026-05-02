Foxy Festival
Foxy Festival
Foxy Festival is a community celebration of arts, music, wellness, and culture at the historic Albuquerque Rail Yards. The event features live performances, local vendors, healing practitioners, food trucks, family activities, and programming that highlights New Mexico creativity and community pride.
The Rail Yards
$20-$48
03:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Third Soul Events
5052694765
Michelle@thirdsoulevents.com
Artist Group Info
Flor de Toloache
mirabalmichelle@gmail.com
The Rail Yards
777 1st St SWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87102
(505) 600-1109
railyardsmarket@gmail.com