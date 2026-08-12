FRANCISCO MAYOR MAESTRE Las cosas simples las devora el tiempo (Simple things are devoured by time)

Beyond the rigid lines of urban planning lies a world pulsing with hidden life. In this exhibition, Francisco Mayor Maestre invites us to look past the uniform windows and steady facades of the modern city to discover the vibrant, rebellious spirit thriving within.

Maestre transforms the quiet surfaces of the everyday into a playground of possibility. Through a masterful blend of precise architecture and spontaneous bursts of color, his canvases capture the moment where human creativity breaks through. Every splash of paint and layered collage turns cold structures into warm, living landscapes. It is a celebration of the "accidental beauty" we create just by existing—a reminder that even in the most structured environments, the human soul remains uncontainable and brilliantly alive.