Friday Night Film Seminar: Adventures of Buratino

Please join the UAM for an evening of cinema inspired by Jamie Eisenstein's Cameo. As an extension of the Fall 2025 course, Performance in Museums, audiences are invited to view the exhibition and join a discussion led by Dr. Megan Metcalf, NMSU professor and co-curator of Cameo, before the film. Discussion begins at 5:30 pm, and the film will start at 6 pm.

The Adventures of Buratino is a 1975 Soviet two-part children's musical that follows Buratino, a boy made of wood, who meets the Karabas Barabas' theatre actors and sets out to free them.