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From Field to Ristra: Celebrating Pueblo Chile Traditions

From Field to Ristra: Celebrating Pueblo Chile Traditions

Celebrate the harvest season with us this September at our hands-on Chile Ristra Workshop! Held in the IPCC courtyard, this drop-in activity is available all day for flexible participation. Learn about the cultural and agricultural significance of chile in Pueblo communities while creating your own traditional chile ristra to take home. This interactive experience is free with museum admission.

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
5058437270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
https://indianpueblo.org/
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
2401 12th Street NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87104
5058437270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
https://indianpueblo.org/