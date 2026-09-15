The Story of Heart By Heart

The original rhythm section for Heart - one of classic rock’s most successful and revered bands - is still locked in and delivering those iconic songs as faithfully as possible, says bassist and co-founding member Steve Fossen (a member of Heart from 1969 to 1982), of his band Heart By Heart. Along with former Heart drummer Michael Derosier (1975-1982), vocalist Somar Macek, Lizzy Daymont on guitar, keyboards and vocals, and guitarist Chad Quist, Fossen says Heart By Heart is committed to playing the music with as much reverence and respect as possible.

“Our mission is to perform the classic Heart music as faithfully as we can,” according to Fossen.

Heart By Heart began organically as a duo when Fossen met vocalist Somar Macek in 2008. “We started out playing dinner parties, bistros and jam nights around town,” Fossen said of the musical pairing. By 2009, Fossen and Macek were a couple and have since married. “We were so in love, we decided to call the project Heart by Heart,” Fossen says. When booking agents began requesting a full band, Fossen welcomed the opportunity to once again play professionally with Derosier while sharing the stage with his new love, Somar.

Heart By Heart presents a powerful, dynamic show that includes all the favorite Heart hits such as Barracuda, Straight On, Crazy On You and Magic Man, as well as deep album cuts that Heart fans will love. “We take the music very seriously,” said Fossen. “Ann and Nancy Wilson are rock’s premiere sisters, and with Heart By Heart, we respect and honor that music we made together.”

Aside from regular repeat appearances around their Pacific Northwest home base, Heart By Heart has been touring the US since 2014, taking their show on the road to Performing Arts Centers, indoor and outdoor theaters, casinos, fairs and festivals.

Fossen says that one of the most rewarding aspects of Heart By Heart is meeting with fans, who are encouraged to bring Heart memorabilia to shows for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers to sign afterwards. “We have people coming up to us after shows with tears in their eyes,” he said. “They thank us for bringing back memories of those days. Somar and I started singing these songs out a pure love for the material, and now that we’ve branched out and are touring around the country, it’s really rewarding to talk to fans and hear their stories and memories.”

For the rest of the information check our website at https://www.nmt.edu/pas/

