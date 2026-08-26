The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is honored have the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk & 5K Run taking place at Avanyu Plaza, across from IPCC. The Heart Walk is an annual fundraiser bringing our community together to get active, raise life-saving funds, and support the AHA’s mission. Every walker who joins, every dollar donated, means more people trained in CPR, more research and more lifesaving actions. Whether you’re a seasoned walker or just looking for a great day out, join us to celebrate heart health, honor survivors, and remember loved ones affected by heart disease and stroke.