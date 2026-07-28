History of IAIA Performing Arts Dept: Presentation + Panel Discussion

Join us for a presentation exploring the history and evolution of the Institute of American Indian Arts' Performing Arts Department, followed by a panel discussion with Delbert Anderson (Diné), Jay B. Muskett (Diné), and Tash Terry (Diné), moderated by Sheila A. Rocha, PhD (Tarasco), Chair and Associate Professor of IAIA's Performing Arts Department.

This panel brings together Indigenous performing artists who are allies, faculty, and alumni of the Institute of American Indian Arts. As artists who have helped shape and advance the first Indigenous Performing Arts BFA program in tribal college history, they will reflect on how the program has fostered and sustained their artistic growth as musicians, playwrights, and performers. Panelists will also share their perspectives on the future of the program and its role in cultivating the next generation of Indigenous performing artists while continuing to strengthen Indigenous storytelling, creativity, and innovative cultural expression.

Museum of Indian Arts and Culture

706 Camino Lejo

Santa Fe, New Mexico 87504