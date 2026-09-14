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HOSTcraft x Shruska Artwear Pop-Up

HOSTcraft x Shruska Artwear Pop-Up

Join us at HOSTcraft during Balloon Fiesta for a special in-store pop-up with Shruska Artwear. Shop a curated collection of one-of-a-kind, handcrafted jewelry—each piece distinctive, artful, and made to be truly individual.

October 7 | Inside HOSTcraft | Old Town Albuquerque

HOSTcraft
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

HOSTcraft
5055735544
hostcraftproducts@gmail.com
https://thehostcraft.com/

Artist Group Info

Shruska Artwear
hostcraftproducts@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/shruskaartwear/
HOSTcraft
413 Romero Street NW Suite B
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87104
5055735544
hostcraftproducts@gmail.com
thehostcraft.com