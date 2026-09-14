HOSTcraft x Shruska Artwear Pop-Up
HOSTcraft x Shruska Artwear Pop-Up
Join us at HOSTcraft during Balloon Fiesta for a special in-store pop-up with Shruska Artwear. Shop a curated collection of one-of-a-kind, handcrafted jewelry—each piece distinctive, artful, and made to be truly individual.
October 7 | Inside HOSTcraft | Old Town Albuquerque
HOSTcraft
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
HOSTcraft
5055735544
hostcraftproducts@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Shruska Artwear
hostcraftproducts@gmail.com
HOSTcraft
413 Romero Street NW Suite BAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87104
5055735544
hostcraftproducts@gmail.com