Hot Wheels Legends Tour Albuquerque

The 2026 Hot Wheels Legends Tour rolls into the Albuquerque area with a live event on Saturday, August 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. local time. This epic global contest offers custom car builders the unique opportunity to have their passion projects turned into the next Hot Wheels die-cast toy car. The family-friendly and free event will feature a unique mix of vehicles from across the state, Hot Wheels Garage of Legends life-size cars, and an array of onsite experiences and collectables that are only available on the Tour.