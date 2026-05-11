Hues of Blues with Zenobia At Babydoll's House of Jazz & Blues

On Thursday nights come join the trio of singer, songwriter, arranger, recording artist and actor, Zenobia, as she performs some of her favorite classic Blues songs and originals, while she regales you with snippets of her storied career. Pssst: And you never know which guest performer from Albuquerque’s blues greats will be joining her.

Enjoy our wonderful selection of original handcrafted cocktails and mocktails. They are all crafted by the very talented Beverage Director and Assistant General Manager, Jessica O'Brien.

Babydoll’s House of Jazz & Blues is an intimate refuge, created by Tracey Whitney, for those who savor the art of live music and the seduction of atmosphere. Every element, from sound, light, scent, and texture, is crafted with intention, creating a space that feels both refined and inviting. In the early onset of the evening, the room hums with the warmth of live jazz and blues. We hope you can join us, where the music is the thing.