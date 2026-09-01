I Am Hologram live at 575 Brewing Company

Richard Nihil, singer-songwriter behind I Am Hologram, performs at 575 Brewing Company in Alamogordo on Thursday, October 15, 2026 at 6:30 PM. Expect a restless acoustic set of psychedelic folk and dirtbag poetry. Over the last five years, I Am Hologram has played more than 800 gigs while traveling through 47 states and more than 150,000 miles on the road.

Show Schedule:

https://www.anythingbutmainstreamrecords.com/i-am-hologram-shows

YouTube Live Performance Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWt6O0jx7_E&list=PL-_JoRmgjdJjZXdI14rwRFexuHsSRjlw3