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I Am Hologram live at 575 Brewing Company

I Am Hologram live at 575 Brewing Company

Richard Nihil, singer-songwriter behind I Am Hologram, performs at 575 Brewing Company in Alamogordo on Thursday, October 15, 2026 at 6:30 PM. Expect a restless acoustic set of psychedelic folk and dirtbag poetry. Over the last five years, I Am Hologram has played more than 800 gigs while traveling through 47 states and more than 150,000 miles on the road.

Show Schedule:
https://www.anythingbutmainstreamrecords.com/i-am-hologram-shows

YouTube Live Performance Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWt6O0jx7_E&list=PL-_JoRmgjdJjZXdI14rwRFexuHsSRjlw3

575 Brewing Company
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026

Artist Group Info

I Am Hologram
whoisthehologram@gmail.com
https://www.iamhologram.com
575 Brewing Company
234 W 8th St
Alamogordo, New Mexico 88310
575-437-8804
https://www.575brewing.co/