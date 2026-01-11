I Am Hologram live at Bonito Valley Brewing
I Am Hologram live at Bonito Valley Brewing
Richard Nihil, singer-songwriter behind I Am Hologram, performs at Bonito Valley Brewing Company in Lincoln on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 3:00 PM. Expect a restless acoustic set of psychedelic folk and dirtbag poetry. Over the last five years, I Am Hologram has played more than 800 gigs while traveling through 47 states and more than 150,000 miles on the road.
Show Schedule:
https://www.anythingbutmainstreamrecords.com/i-am-hologram-shows
YouTube Live Performance Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWt6O0jx7_E&list=PL-_JoRmgjdJjZXdI14rwRFexuHsSRjlw3
Bonito Valley Brewing
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
I Am Hologram
whoisthehologram@gmail.com
Bonito Valley Brewing
682 Calle La PlacitaLincoln, New Mexico 88338
575-653-4810