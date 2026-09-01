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I Am Hologram live at Downshift Brewing Hidden Tap

I Am Hologram live at Downshift Brewing Hidden Tap

Richard Nihil, singer-songwriter behind I Am Hologram, performs at Downshift Brewing Company’s Hidden Tap in Ruidoso on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at 6:00 PM. Expect a restless acoustic set of psychedelic folk and dirtbag poetry. Over the last five years, I Am Hologram has played more than 800 gigs while traveling through 47 states and more than 150,000 miles on the road.

Show Schedule:
https://www.anythingbutmainstreamrecords.com/i-am-hologram-shows

YouTube Live Performance Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWt6O0jx7_E&list=PL-_JoRmgjdJjZXdI14rwRFexuHsSRjlw3

Downshift Brewing Company - Hidden Tap
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026

Artist Group Info

I Am Hologram
whoisthehologram@gmail.com
https://www.iamhologram.com
Downshift Brewing Company - Hidden Tap
2408 B Sudderth Dr
Ruidoso, New Mexico 88345
https://www.downshift.beer/hiddentap