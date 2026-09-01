I Am Hologram live at Downshift Brewing Hidden Tap
I Am Hologram live at Downshift Brewing Hidden Tap
Richard Nihil, singer-songwriter behind I Am Hologram, performs at Downshift Brewing Company’s Hidden Tap in Ruidoso on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at 6:00 PM. Expect a restless acoustic set of psychedelic folk and dirtbag poetry. Over the last five years, I Am Hologram has played more than 800 gigs while traveling through 47 states and more than 150,000 miles on the road.
Show Schedule:
https://www.anythingbutmainstreamrecords.com/i-am-hologram-shows
YouTube Live Performance Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWt6O0jx7_E&list=PL-_JoRmgjdJjZXdI14rwRFexuHsSRjlw3
Downshift Brewing Company - Hidden Tap
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
I Am Hologram
whoisthehologram@gmail.com
Downshift Brewing Company - Hidden Tap
2408 B Sudderth DrRuidoso, New Mexico 88345