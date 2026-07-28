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Indian Theater: Native Performance, Art, and Self-Determination since 1969

Indian Theater: Native Performance, Art, and Self-Determination since 1969

Inspired by both the occupation of Alcatraz by the Indians of All Tribes in 1969 as well as a treatise written at the Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) that same year and first published in Santa Fe, New Mexico, this presentation of Indian Theater: Native Performance, Art, and Self-Determination since 1969 marks a kind of ‘homecoming’ for the conceptual basis of the groundbreaking exhibition, which has been previously shown in the Northeastern United States and in Canada.

Curated by Candice Hopkins

SITE Santa Fe
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 07, 2026.

Event Supported By

SITE Santa Fe
(505) 989-1199
http://sitesantafe.org

Artist Group Info

blee@sitesantafe.org
SITE Santa Fe
1606 Paseo de Peralta
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501
505-989-1199
info@sitesantafe.org
http://www.sitesantafe.org