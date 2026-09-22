© 2026 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Indigenous Peoples' Day Celebration 2026

Indigenous Peoples' Day Celebration 2026

The 6th annual Indigenous Peoples Day, sponsored and organized by the Native Leadership Collective of Albuquerque (NLC), brings an opportunity to promote civic engagement in the urban Native American community and highlight the social and cultural assets we contribute to the well-being, resilience, and vibrancy of the Albuquerque/Bernalillo County Metro area.

Tiguex Park
11:01 AM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Native Leadership Collective of ABQ
505-842-8677
kyle@aio.org
http://aio.org
Tiguex Park
1800 Mountain Rd. NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87104
https://www.fathersnewmexico.org