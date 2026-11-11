IPEC Farmer Training

The Indian Pueblo Entrepreneur Complex will be holding free training for farmers, gardeners, and anyone who would like to learn more about growing. In this session, learn the basics of composting through an interactive, hands-on session at the Indigenous Farm Hub. Participants will build their own take-home compost bucket and receive a free produce bag while supplies last. Training will be held at the Indigenous Farm Hub at 6370 Corrales Road, Corrales, NM. To register, contact Latrell Kaye at 505-451-2860 or lkaye@indianpueblo.com. Space is limited, so make sure to register soon.